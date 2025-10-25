Hyderabad Launches India’s First QR Code Feedback System to Boost Public Service Efficiency

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24: In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance transparency and citizen participation, Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana IAS has launched India’s first QR code–based public feedback system at the Hyderabad Collectorate. This pioneering move marks a major leap toward making governance more responsive, accountable, and people centric.

The innovative feedback system enables visitors to the Collectorate to instantly share their experiences and suggestions by simply scanning QR codes displayed across various service counters. Citizens can provide feedback within seconds — appreciating good service, suggesting improvements, or reporting grievances — without the need for formal paperwork or delays.

Unlike conventional complaint systems, this digital feedback mechanism requires no app downloads or technical expertise, making it accessible to everyone, from senior citizens to first-time visitors. The system aims to bridge the communication gap between citizens and officials, allowing for real-time interaction and action.

According to officials, each feedback submission is digitally recorded, categorised, and monitored, helping the administration identify patterns, recurring issues, and areas for improvement. The data will serve as a valuable tool for policy adjustments, service enhancement, and internal evaluation.

Speaking about the initiative, District Collector Hari Chandana IAS said,

“The QR-based feedback system is not just about technology — it’s about building trust and accountability. Every citizen’s opinion matters, and this system ensures that their voice reaches the administration instantly. Our goal is to make public service delivery more efficient and transparent.”

By eliminating manual paperwork and reducing response time, the system promotes administrative efficiency and staff accountability. Officials can now assess their performance directly through citizen feedback, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and service excellence.

The collected data will also help the administration analyze citizen satisfaction trends and implement necessary reforms. Over time, this structured and data-driven approach is expected to streamline government operations and improve the overall citizen experience.

Beyond technology, the initiative represents a shift toward participatory governance, where citizens play an active role in shaping service quality. It empowers people to provide direct, real-time input, ensuring their voices influence how the government operates at the grassroots level.

The simplicity and scalability of the model make it suitable for replication across departments and districts nationwide. From municipal offices and health departments to welfare centers and public utilities, the QR feedback system can be adapted to various government services to enhance transparency and responsiveness.

At the Hyderabad Collectorate, QR codes are now prominently displayed across all sections, ensuring every visitor can share their opinion quickly and securely. The process supports anonymous feedback submissions, allowing citizens to express their thoughts openly and without hesitation.

With this launch, Hyderabad has once again emerged as a leader in digital governance innovation, setting a new standard for administrative efficiency in India. The QR code feedback system, spearheaded by District Collector Hari Chandana IAS, reflects a perfect blend of technology, accountability, and public participation, transforming the way citizens engage with their government.

This forward-thinking initiative not only redefines citizen-government interaction but also positions Hyderabad as a model city for transparent and inclusive governance, paving the way for a more connected and responsive India.