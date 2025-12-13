Christmas 2025: Your Ultimate Gift Guide for the Holiday Season by Dyson

This Christmas, wrap up something thoughtful, innovative, and elegant. Whether you're shopping for a design lover, a wellness enthusiast, or someone who simply appreciates effortless hair styling. Dyson’s innovations bring comfort, style, and smarter living into every home. These gifts are designed to make the holidays brighter and more stylish, offering comfort and joy that lasts all year long.





For effortless styling and salon-worthy hair at home





Dyson Airstrait™ straightener

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener A luxurious new colourway meets breakthrough styling technology, making the Dyson Airstrait™ in Ceramic Pink & Rose Gold one of the most exquisite gifts of the year-end holiday season. Inspired by the timeless elegance of pearls, its soft pale pink hue and ultra-matte satin finish add a warm, sophisticated touch to your Christmas and New Year styling moments, while enhancing grip and everyday durability.

The Dyson Airstrait™ is a revolutionary wet-to-dry straightener that uses powerful airflow instead of hot plates to dry and straighten hair in one seamless step. Engineered to maintain natural shine with no heat damage, it delivers fast, smooth, and effortless result, making it the perfect companion for end of year trips, Christmas celebrations and New Year countdowns, ensuring effortless, festive-ready hair every time.

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener (Ceramic pink/Rose gold) is available at Dyson Stores as well as on Dyson.in at INR 29,900.





Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer





Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer With the holiday season bringing a mix of celebrations and fresh starts, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ makes everyday styling simpler and more personalised. Designed for someone who enjoys experimenting with their look, it helps create soft waves, smooth blowouts or a polished finish with ease.

The Airwrap i.d. uses intelligent Bluetooth technology to understand the user’s unique hair type and automatically adjust airflow and temperature for the best results. It styles quickly while protecting the hair’s natural shine, all without relying on extreme heat. With a versatile set of attachments to curl, smooth, shape and add volume, it’s a thoughtful upgrade for anyone looking to refresh their routine, feel confident through the season and step into the New Year looking their best.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM multi-styler & dryer is available at Dyson Stores as well as on Dyson.in at INR 45,900.





Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer For the beauty enthusiast who values healthy hair, smart innovation, and effortless styling, the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ is the ultimate holiday season upgrade. Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer yet, it is crafted for those drawn to cutting-edge technology and elevated daily routines. Powered by advanced Nural™ sensor technology, it automatically adapts airflow and temperature in real time, delivering fast drying with a controlled, gentle styling experience that enhances natural shine while protecting hair.

With its intelligent Scalp Protect Mode continuously regulating heat to maintain a safe, comfortable temperature, the Supersonic Nural™ is ideal for frequent stylers during the busy holiday season, the kind of upgrade that effortlessly earns a place on everyone’s holiday season wishlist.

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson Stores as well as on Dyson.in at INR 41,900.



