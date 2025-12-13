State-level sub-junior yogasana c’ship inaugurated

Anantapur: Under the auspices of Yogasana Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh, the 6th state level sub junior yogasana championship 2025–26 was inaugurated grandly at the premises of PVKK Engineering College on Alamuru Road from December 12 to 14.

This programme was inaugurated by state president Radhika, district president Rajasekhar Reddy, PVKK Engineering College chairman Palle Venkat Krishna Kishore and many other dignitaries.

Radhika said “Our goal is to bring the sport of yoga to every village in Andhra Pradesh. Such sub-junior competitions are very necessary to inculcate healthy habits among young students. Yoga is not just an art—it is a sport with a future at the international level. If given the right encouragement, the children of our state also have the opportunity to shine at the national, international level, and even on the Olympic stage”.

SAAP Observer Nagendra, Adarsh from Teja Institute, MG Mobiles Director Dr Somanatha and others participated.

Hundreds of children from all over the state also participated.