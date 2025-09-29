Hyderabad Professionals Lead the Country in Upskilling Plans with 90% Set to Acquire New Technical Skills in FY26, Finds Great Learning Report

Professionals in Hyderabad are leading the upskilling wave, with 90% planning to upskill in FY26 to acquire new technical skills, according to Great Learning’s Upskilling Trends Report FY 2025–26. While Bengaluru and Chennai led in upskilling intent in FY25, Hyderabad now takes the lead, reflecting the city’s strong commitment to future-proofing careers.

The Naukri JobSpeak August Index highlights Hyderabad’s emergence as a leading metro for job growth in India, driven by a surge in startup and unicorn hiring. The city saw a 30% year-on-year increase in startup recruitment, with unicorns recording an even sharper 45% rise—underscoring Hyderabad’s growing role as a critical hub in India’s innovation ecosystem.

Hyderabad Professionals Balance AI Disruption with Optimism

The report reveals that 87% of Hyderabad professionals believe upskilling is essential to future-proof their careers, amid the evolving job market and rapid AI-driven disruptions. Additionally, 75% express confidence in retaining their jobs over the next year, even as the job landscape continues to shift, due to AI’s integration. Notably, while seven out of ten professionals believe their roles are being disrupted by AI and other technologies, 77% still view these developments as having a positive impact on their career trajectory. This highlights that professionals are not only preparing to safeguard their roles but are also embracing AI as a driving factor for career growth and opportunity.

Hyderabad Professionals Prioritise AI, Software, Cyber Security, and Data Skills for the Future

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Software Development, Cyber Security, and Data Science and Analytics have emerged as the key domains where Hyderabad professionals are the most eager to upskill. Within Machine Learning and AI, professionals are particularly focused on building their expertise in Large Language Models (Generative AI), Python programming, Agentic AI, and Natural Language Processing. In the city, 60% professionals regularly utilise Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard in their daily tasks and are also leveraging it for idea generation, creativity and content development, summarising complex information, and analysing large datasets at work. These trends showcase that workforces are not only aligning its upskilling priorities with the disruptive technologies but also experimenting with GenAI as both a productivity enhancer and a learning companion, solidifying the city’s readiness to lead in AI-driven transformation.

Nearly 5 Out Of 10 Hyderabad Professionals Are Actively Searching For New Job Opportunities

Nearly 5 out of 10 professionals in Hyderabad are actively searching for new job opportunities. Job security, salary and benefits, as well as work-life balance, remain the top factors influencing career decisions in Hyderabad. However, professionals also find challenges such as high competition in their industries, unmet salary expectations, the need for additional skills or certifications, and a lack of relevant opportunities as key barriers to job transitions.

Commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning, said, “Hyderabad’s professionals are demonstrating both foresight and adaptability in how they are responding to the evolving job landscape. The city’s strong job market momentum, driven by startups and unicorns, is being matched by an equally strong intent to acquire advanced skills in areas such as AI/ML, software development, cybersecurity, and data science. This balanced approach of embracing emerging opportunities while continuously investing in new capabilities reflects a truly future-ready workforce. At Great Learning, we are committed to supporting this journey by enabling professionals to stay ahead of disruption and lead India’s AI-driven transformation.”

These findings are part of Great Learning’s ‘Upskilling Trends Report FY 2025–26’, which is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India. The report offers a broad perspective on upskilling trends, job sentiment, and the evolving impact of technology on careers.