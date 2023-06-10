Hyderabad: Promising growth and investment opportunities in Shankarpally

The picturesque town of Shankarpally has emerged as a hotspot for real estate development, drawing the attention of both investors and homebuyers alike. With its serene environment, excellent connectivity, and upcoming infrastructure projects, it offers a promising landscape for real estate growth.



Speaking to The Hans India, Rajesh, MNR Real Estates, said, “Shankarpally’s real estate market has experienced a significant surge in demand over the past few years. The town’s strategic location, situated just 35 kilometers from Hyderabad, has played a vital role in attracting homebuyers looking for a peaceful retreat away from the bustling city.” The region’s connectivity has witnessed considerable improvements, with the extension of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. These infrastructure developments have reduced travel time to major employment hubs, making it an appealing choice for professionals seeking a balanced work-life environment.

Furthermore, Shankarpally’s serene ambiance, lush greenery, and availability of open spaces have drawn the attention of developers keen on offering modern housing options. The presence of several gated communities, integrated townships, and luxury villas that cater to varying budget ranges and preferences, added Rajesh.

The influx of investment has created employment opportunities for the construction sector, allied industries, and service providers. Additionally, the growth in real estate has fueled the demand for commercial spaces, leading to the establishment of retail outlets, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, further enhancing the town's infrastructure. Shankarpally’s real estate market is witnessing a robust growth trajectory, attracting investors and homebuyers with its tranquil setting, improved connectivity, and upcoming infrastructure projects. The region’s potential for capital appreciation and the availability of diverse housing options make it an enticing destination for those seeking long-term investments or a peaceful abode.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shankar, a local real estate expert said, “The average price per sqft range to buy a 2 BHK Flats in Shankarpally, Hyderabad is Rs. 3,055 - Rs. 7,407. For 3 BHK flats, it is around Rs 12,000 to 13,000.” In addition to its natural beauty and growing real estate market, it boasts a rich cultural heritage that adds to its charm. The town is dotted with historical landmarks and temples, drawing tourists and history enthusiasts. Shankarpally’s unique blend of tradition and modernity has also attracted the attention of filmmakers, with several movies being shot in and around the town. This has not only put Shankarpally on the map but has also contributed to the local economy through tourism and associated businesses.