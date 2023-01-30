Hyderabad to host national HRD conference

Hyderabad: The National Human Resource Development (NHRD), a professional body for advancing HR profession in India on Monday announced its 25th annual conference from February 2-4, 2023 in the city. NHRD said this year's conclave, after a gap following Covid, is set to be one of the largest HR events with over 1000 delegates and more than 110 expert speakers participating. The platform will bring together HR leaders, experts and professionals from across India to explore the theme, 'Decode the Future.' The conference taking place at HICC Novotel, will be inaugurated by minister for IT, K T Rama Rao, who will also deliver the keynote speech on, 'Decoding the Economic Future: Hyderabad as Catalyst for 5T Economy.'



Speaking about the three-day event, Dr Vipul Singh, president, NHRD Hyderabad chapter said, "our goal is to create a space where HR leaders can come together to learn, grow, and be inspired. This conference will be an opportunity for HR professionals to develop new skills and make meaningful connections."