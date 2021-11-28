Hyundai flags off ‘Great India Drive’ 5th edition

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter of cars, has flagged-off the 5th chapter of the 'Great India Drive' from Hyundai Motor India's corporate Head Quarters in Gurugram nar Delhi. In line with Hyundai's Global Vision of 'Progress for Humanity', the 'Great India Drive' 5.0 will explore stories of people and places that have played a strong role in India's Journey of Progress, contributing towards its development of a brighter and better nation for future generations.

Commenting on the drive, SS Kim, Managing Director & CEO of the company, said, "Over the last 25 years, HMIL has played a pivotal role in introducing modern and advanced technologies that have helped realise the vision of Progress for Humanity. Our endeavour is to connect people with quality time by introducing innovative solutions built on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation.

In its fifth iteration, the Great India Drive will continue to capture unique moments and journeys across India as it depicts India's progress and the people and places that have contributed towards this progress. As frontrunners in introducing modern and advanced technologies for new generation customers, our segment leading products Creta, Venue, Alcazar and i20 N Line are set to create new and unique moments in this edition of the event."

Resonating the vision of 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai Motor India Foundation has also initiated programmes focussed on community development and sustainability.