Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program Empowers 783 Students with Scholarships Worth INR 3.38 Crore

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), proudly announces the disbursement of scholarships worth INR 3.38 crore under its Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program. Launched in August 2024, the program carefully reviewed all applications from 23 states across the country and is now awarding scholarships to 783 talented and deserving students from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds. These young minds include 440 aspirants preparing for the Union and State Civil Services examinations and the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), along with 343 students representing 100 different teams from various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses, working on innovative projects with potential impact on society and environment.

The scholarships were awarded by Shri. Kiren Rijiju, Honorable Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Government of India, in the presence of Mr. Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Trustee – HMIF, Mr. Jeongick Lee, Function Head – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, and Mr. Puneet Anand, Vertical Head – Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL.

Commenting on the significance of the Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program, Kiren Rijiju, Honorable Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Government of India, said, “The Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program is a commendable initiative by Hyundai Motor India Foundation, reflecting its deep commitment to the progress of our nation. By supporting underprivileged yet talented students, this program goes beyond providing financial aid, well towards enriching lives, nurturing ambition and empowering young changemakers. Education and technological advancements are key to India’s growth, and initiatives like this help build a skilled and self-reliant nation.”

Speaking at the award ceremony, Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Trustee – HMIF, said, “Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' the Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program is nurturing future policy makers, innovators, and nation builders, creating a ripple effect, impacting not just these talented students and their families, but humanity at large. The project supports underprivileged yet meritorious students to turn their dreams into reality, shaping a brighter future for themselves and the nation. Through Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program, we aim to level the playing field and empower the next generation of leaders in India contributing to our nation’s social and economic progress.”