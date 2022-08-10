Hyundai launches new Tucson at Rs 27.69 lakh

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched the all new version of its range topping SUV Tucson with price starting at Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The fourth-generation version of the model comes with petrol and diesel powertrains, mated with six and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively.

"We remain committed to our customers in India, as we continue to drive the transformation of the Indian automotive landscape and introduce advanced technologies, bringing Indian customer experience at par with the global levels," Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

The company said it is targeting to sell 5,000 units a year of the model in the country.