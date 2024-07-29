Hyundai Motor India Limited aids employment opportunity for 403 ITI and polytechnic students across 9 states in India

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced employment opportunities for 403 students from ITIs and polytechnic institutesacrossnine Indianstates, at its dealer network. HMIL offers a special skill development program at ITIs and polytechnic institutes and further helps students get meaningful employment opportunities in its wide network of dealers. The recent recruitment drive was conducted across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Committed to Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMIL aims to enrich lives and empower dreams of India’s youth and build a better Bharat.Through this initiative, HMIL helps createan ecosystem for students ensuring industry-ready skill development, exposure to latest technologies, on-the-job training, and employment opportunity at the completion of the course.

Commenting on the graduation day celebration, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO - HMIL, said,“HMIL is committed to India and we take pride in supporting Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ initiative. The recent program ensures that students are trained in the latest technologies and they are ready to contribute from day one of their job. HMIL plans to train more youth across the country, so as to help them earn a respectable livelihood.”

HMIL has a tie-up with 76 government ITIs and polytechnic institutes. As part of the program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of HMILhas invested in improving the tie-up facilities by fulfilling various needs of the institutes to ensure that students receive the necessary resources, quality education and the much-needed exposure to latest technology. Additionally, HMILhas been providing study material on latest advancements in the automotive industry and automobile technology, alongside on-the-job training to students, with the aim to upskill and enhance their skillsets.







