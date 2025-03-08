Hyundai Motor India Limited presents ‘Super Delight March’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced, ‘Hyundai Super Delight March,’ an exciting sales promotion campaign aimed at bringing families and friends together to celebrate the joy of ownership and becoming part of the Hyundai family. The attractive offers on HMIL’s range of vehicles will empower customers on their buying journey. Customers can now get benefits of up to Rs. 55,000/-* on the Hyundai Venue, up to Rs. 35,000/-* on the Hyundai Exter, up to Rs. 50,000/-* on the Hyundai i20 and up to Rs. 53,000/-* on the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

Commenting on the exciting offers, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “This March, we are thrilled to introduce exciting offers and rewards for our valued customers, celebrating the joy of owning a Hyundai vehicle. We believe in exceeding customer expectations by providing top-notch products with unparalleled value. Through these exclusive discounts and special rewards, we aim to empower everyone aspiring to own a Hyundai. We invite customers to drive home their favorite Hyundai car and take advantage of these exciting offers.”

HMIL has also launched a TVC film for the “Hyundai Super Delight March” campaign that captures the thrill of exploring incredible offers and the joy of sharing those moments with loved ones. It showcases vibrant visuals of families visiting Hyundai showrooms, receiving their car keys, and marking the start of a joyful journey. The Hyundai Super Delight March campaign portrays how buying a Hyundai is more than just a purchase, it is a celebration that brings families and loved ones together.

HMIL vehicles come equipped with advanced technology and connectivity, top-notch safety and comfort, and enhanced convenience, offering an all-new ownership experience to customers. Additionally, with 1,417 sales touchpoints and 1,611 service touch points across the country as of February 2025, HMIL is fully geared to delight customers with the timely delivery of their favorite Hyundai cars.

*Terms & Conditions apply. Scheme is applicable on select variants of Hyundai cars purchased between 1st - 31st March 2025. Benefits mentioned include applicable cash, exchange and corporate benefits. Benefits may vary with variants.