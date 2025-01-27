Hyundai Motor India Limited sells over 6.75 lakh connected cars

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s premium smart mobility solutions provider, announced that it has sold over 6.75 lakh cars with ‘connected’ features since their launch in 2019. At present, HMIL offers connected car features in 12 out of 14 models in India. In CY 2024, the contribution of connected cars in HMIL retail sales stood at 25.7% as compared to 4.7% in CY 2019. HMIL offers connected car features in its cars through Bluelink - a technologically advanced platform that enables easy flow of critical information between the vehicle and user’s mobile device. It is an AI based technology with an inbuilt SIM in vehicle that enhances user safety, convenience and security.

HMIL introduced connectivity with the Hyundai VENUE in 2019 offering 35 telematics features, focused on four key areas - Performance, Convenience, Safety and Security. Hyundai Bluelink is currently offered in 12 models including i20, i20 N Line, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, VERNA, CRETA, CRETA N Line, CRETA Electic, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5.

Commenting on Hyundai’s Connected Car technology, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, HMIL said, "Hyundai Motor India Limited was the first OEM to introduce embedded connected car technology in India called Bluelink. HMIL is committed to India and every benchmark technology we introduce is aimed at improving the ownership experience of our customers. Bluelink has significantly uplifted user and ownership experience, transforming cars into lifestyle products, garnering appreciation of customers from across the country. In 2025, Hyundai further introduced the In-car Payment platform, which is an evolutionary technology that transforms the vehicle into a seamless payment platform, enhancing convenience and efficiency for customers. Today, connected cars drive a significant part of Hyundai’s overall sales in India, surpassing half a million sales milestone. With the ever-increasing number of tech savvy, convenience seeking, and young car buyers, I am confident that the demand for connected car tech will rise rapidly in the coming years.”

In-car Payment Platform

Introduced with the Hyundai CRETA Electric, the In-car Payment Platform elevates customer convenience by enabling them to pay for EV charging directly from the vehicle’s infotainment system at around 1,500 charging points. Customers can locate over 10,000 charging points across India from the comfort of their infotainment screen.

Hyundai Bluelink: Convenience Features

With Hyundai Bluelink, customers can access multiple aspects of their vehicle such as remote services, real-time vehicle tracking, fuel efficiency parameters, to name a few. The app also hosts various other features such as locating the nearest Hyundai service center, fuel station and restaurants, and navigation to these locations directly, using the Bluelink app. In 2024, a new Digital Key feature was introduced in the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, wherein the customer’s phone acts as the key to the vehicle, eliminating the need to carry the physical key, and the same is now being offered with the Hyundai CRETA Electric as well.

Some of the most used features of the convenience suite are remote vehicle start, remote climate control, find my car, and send destination to car.

Hyundai Bluelink: Safety Features

Hyundai Bluelink is offered with a complimentary 3-Year package, which includes multi-faceted safety features such as SOS, auto collision notification, Road Side Assistance (RSA), dedicated phone helpline, and emergency contact notification, to name a few. Numerous customers have utilized these safety features in emergency cases wherein HMIL’s network provided timely support to customers.

Hyundai Bluelink: Performance Features

Vehicle performance can be instantly tracked using Bluelink features such as vehicle health report, maintenance alert and trip history, for instance. The vehicle also reports errors to the user via notifications on their mobile phone, apart from displaying the same on the infotainment screen. The information can be accessed using the Bluelink mobile app for timely corrective actions.

Hyundai Bluelink: Security Features

Hyundai Bluelink service offers a host of security features which ensure enhanced safety and peace of mind. Some of these features include vehicle immobilization through the Bluelink call center in case of theft, stolen vehicle notification, geo-fencing alerts, valet alerts, high speed alerts, etc. All these features act as active safety measures for customers and can be accessed through the Bluelink app from anywhere across the globe.

Hyundai Motor India Limited aims to further expand its Bluelink service by addition of new features and expansion to other model offerings in the future. HMIL is confident that Bluelink will continue to add value and enhance customer experience.

