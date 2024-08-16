Live
- Nuveksha sets the bar high for casual fashion
- Dyson Expands Beauty Portfolio with Global Launch of First-Ever Wet Line Styling Products
- Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' Beats Ravi Teja's 'Mr. Bachchan' in First-Day Box Office Collections
- Speculations around NTR’s injury; team addresses it as minor sprain
- Sobhita ranks second on IMDb’s popular celebrities list; surpasses Bollywood biggies
- Global odds hit PE & VC inflows in July
- Gold imports fall over 4% in Apr-July
- IAs, RAs must disclose AI tool usage to clients: Sebi
- Record SIP inflows in July
- AP Minister Narayana Launches Anna Canteen in Nellore
Just In
IAs, RAs must disclose AI tool usage to clients: Sebi
Sebi has proposed that registered Investment Advisers and Research Analysts, who employ artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their services, must disclose the extent of usage to clients, emphasizing the importance of strong security measures to avoid unintended data exposure.
New Delhi: Sebi has proposed that registered Investment Advisers and Research Analysts, who employ artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their services, must disclose the extent of usage to clients, emphasizing the importance of strong security measures to avoid unintended data exposure. This transparency is crucial for clients to understand how AI tools contribute to their investment decisions and to make informed choices about their advisory services.
“The possibility of unintended data exposure highlights the need for strong security measures and clear disclosure to clients about the extent of AI tool usage,” said Trivesh D, COO at Tradejini, a stock trading platform.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its consultation paper earlier this month, highlighted the growing usage of AI tools in Investment Adviser (IA) and Research Analyst (RA) services. With technological innovations and advancements, many AI tools are currently available in chatbot form such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, etc.