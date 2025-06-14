ICICI Bank commits Rs 550 cr for cancer care in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), on Thursday launched the construction of a new building at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Visakhapatnam.

With a commitment of over `550 crore, the Bank is funding the construction of a state-of-the-art facility spanning nearly 3.9 lakh square feet, equipped with cutting-edge medical technology.

Once operational, the eight-storied new building-- ICICI Foundation Block for Child and Blood Cancer—will serve 3,000 patients annually. Currently, HBCHRC, Visakhapatnam has a capacity of handling 6,200 patients annually.The foundation stone was unveiled by Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Chairman, ICICI Bank in the presence of Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank and Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

Sinha also inaugurated the NK Rao Auditorium in the presence of other dignitaries. ICICI Foundation has supported TMC with infrastructure and equipment for the new auditorium.

“This project reflects our commitment to enabling accessible and high-quality medical care for individuals in need. This project, one of the largest in eastern corridor for child and blood cancer, will serve patients from Andhra Pradesh and nearby eastern states, helping address the growing need for cancer treatment,”Pradeep Kumar Sinha said on the occasion.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, stated, “At ICICI Bank, healthcare remains a focus of our CSR initiatives. Two years ago, we announced our partnership with TMC, an institution that has made a profound impact on cancer care in India, by committing `1,200 crore to set up three new blocks at TMC’s centres in Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and New Chandigarh. Recognising TMC’s latest requirements, we are pleased to enhance our commitment to `1,800 crore. These blocks will together accommodate 19 LINACs and 555 beds. Once fully operational, they will serve as regional hubs.”

Linear Accelerators (LINACs) target radiation at the cancer cells with accuracy, sparing the adjoining healthy tissues.