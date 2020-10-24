ICICI Bank launches virtual property show 'Home Utsav'

Hyderabad: ICICI Bank on Friday launched 'Home Utsav', a virtual property exhibition, which showcases real estate projects by renowned developers in and around Hyderabad. The exhibition for the city is part of the bank's drive to host 'Home Utsav' across major cities in India as well as international locations. This exhibition enables individuals to book their dream homes during the ongoing festive season in a complete hassle-free manner and from the comfort of their homes. Over 35 developers are participating in this exhibition and showcasing nearly 60 projects in Hyderabad.

The bank is also planning to organise 'NRI Home Utsav' shortly in international locations like USA, UK, UAE, Bahrain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada and South Africa. Ravi Narayanan, Head (Secured Assets), ICICI Bank, said: "We are delighted to launch 'Home Utsav' to virtually showcase quality real estate projects by leading developers from various big cities of the country. The exhibition offers a unique combination of a wide range of projects and exclusive benefits like attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of home loans, all at a single place. We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone, no matter if they are the Bank's customers or not, to buy their dream homes, considering the lower home loan interest rates and reduced stamp duty on property registrations. We hope that this endeavour will help customers to own their dream property in a hassle-free and convenient manner."

The 'Home Utsav' virtual exhibition for Hyderabad is active till November 20, 2020. Interested individuals can participate in 'Home Utsav' by visiting: homeutsavicici.com.