Iconic Category Leader, Blenders Pride Announces The Launch Of Zenith Black Edition

Blenders Pride, a leader in India’s premium whisky segment, proudly announces the launch of the Blenders Pride Zenith Black Edition—a limited-edition expression that unites a bold black aesthetic with the iconic Blenders Pride blend to create a truly distinctive experience.

Encased in a striking black design that signifies elevated luxury and distinction, the Zenith Black Edition is meticulously crafted for discerning whisky connoisseurs—for the One in a Million. With only one million bottles available, this edition is as rare as it is refined.

In the world of luxury, black represents more than just a colour—it is an attitude, a statement of sophistication and power. Long associated with Blenders Pride, black now takes centre stage in an innovative design expression that redefines the codes of premium whisky. This is not simply new packaging; it is a bold expression of style for those who don’t follow trends—they set them.

Debashree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Blenders Pride continues to redefine the benchmarks of premium whisky in India. The launch of the Zenith Black Edition marks the brand’s most refined expression yet—an evolution that translates its enduring legacy into a bold new design language. This year, Blenders Pride brings its core values to life through an aesthetic that celebrates aspiration, distinction, and craftsmanship. Limited to one million bottles, the Zenith Black Edition is created for individuals who don’t merely admire excellence—they embody it.”

Blenders Pride Zenith Black Edition is crafted for those who pursue the extraordinary—an elevated experience that blends uncompromising quality with the distinction of owning something truly exceptional.

Planned for a pan-India launch, Blenders Pride Zenith Black Edition is currently available in exclusive stores only.