IIFCL hosts stakeholders meet in Hyderabad

IIFCL hosts stakeholders meet in Hyderabad
India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), a financial solutions enterprise, organised the stakeholders meet in the city, here on Thursday. The objective of the meeting was to enable stakeholders to collaborate on strategies for addressing infrastructure challenges with a focus on developing effective solutions

The event hosted industry leaders from infrastructure and finance sectors, joined by P. R. Jaishankar, Managing Director, Pawan K Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, and other IIFCL officials. This is the second series of stakeholders meetings in Hyderabad, followed by meeting held in Chennai on May 19, 2023. The meeting provided a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and discuss the current landscape of infrastructure.

So far in Telangana, IIFCL has provided finance to about 30 infrastructure projects with a total project outlay of Rs40,017 crores. GMR Hyderabad-Vijayawada Expressways Private Limited, HKR Roadways Ltd., GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd., Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited, and Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Corporation Limited (TSSHCL) to name a few Marquee Projects in the state.

