IIL brings science-led crop care to chilli farms in AP, Telangana

Hyderabad: With chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana grappling with rising input costs, volatile market prices and yield pressures, Insecticides India Ltd. (IIL) has stepped up its field-level engagement through its Integrated Crop Solutions (ICS) programme to promote cost-efficient and productivity-enhancing farming practices.

Under the initiative, IIL has established multiple demonstration plots across key chilli-growing regions, where crops are treated using the ICS package alongside neighbouring plots following conventional farmer practices. These side-by-side comparisons allow farmers to directly observe the impact of scientific crop management at regular intervals, helping them assess improvements in plant health, pest control and overall yield potential.

Farmers visiting the ICS plots reported healthier crop growth, improved flowering and fruit setting, and more effective pest management, achieved through precise and timely application of crop care solutions. The programme aims to equip growers with practical, science-driven approaches to improve input efficiency while maintaining crop health. Dushyant Sood, Chief Marketing Officer, Insecticides India Ltd., said the initiative focuses on building farmer confidence through visible results. “When farmers see the difference with their own eyes, it strengthens their belief that adopting scientific practices can improve yields and livelihoods.