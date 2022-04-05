IIL, Nissan launch 2 crop protection products 

Hyderabad: Insecticides (India) Ltd, a crop protection company, and Nissan Chemical Corporation have unveiled two products --Shinwa, a novel insecticide by Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan, and Izuki, a combination fungicide developed in technical collaboration with Japan's Nissan Chemical Corporation.

Rajesh Aggarwal, MD, Insecticides (India) Ltd, said: "We launched two products Shinwa and Izuki today with Nissan delegates. These two products show the commitment of our company to bringing international products to Indian farmers. Our partnership with Nissan began in 2012 and we have since launched four products: the Pulsor, Hakama, Kunoichi and Hachiman, as well as two more today. We have been receiving very good response for these Japanese technology products and they have established a niche for themselves in the market as the premium brands."

RK Yadav, MD, Nissan Agro Tech India Pvt Ltd, said: "Nissan is committed to serving the Indian farmers. We believe that these two new products Shinwa which has a unique mode of action for effective control of insects in most of the crops and Izuki controls sheath blight and blast of paddy simultaneously, will make a difference to the farmers and help them fight the menace of insects and diseases and get healthy crops."