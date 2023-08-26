IIT Hyderabad Collaborates with Andhra Mahila Sabha and Neer Interactive Solutions to Establish CGDT - Pioneering Center for Geo-spatial AI and Digital Twins

Hyderabad, Aug 26, 2023: IIT Hyderabad is glad to announce the commencement of a groundbreaking partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Mahila Sabha (AMS) and Neer Interactive Solutions Private Limited on Aug 25, 2023 at IITH Campus. This collaboration aims to create the Center for Geo-spatial AI and Digital Twins (CGDT). This initiative will spearhead research and innovation in the fields of Geo-spatial Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin technologies.

The Center for Geo-spatial AI and Digital Twins will have four distinguished directors, including Shri Chakrapani, Chairman – AMS; Shri Jai Sankar, CEO - Neer Interactive Solutions; Prof B S Murty, Director - IITH, and Prof MV Panduranga Rao, Professor - Department of CSE, IITH. Prof MVP will lead the centre and serve as the Financial Signing Authority, while Shri Jai Sankar, Director and CEO of Neer Interactive Solutions, will act as the Project Director and liaison for projects initiated by the centre. The scope of the collaboration is extensive and includes areas such as developing indigenous Digital Twin Technology, designing BIM-GIS solutions, integrating Wireless and IoT technologies, enhancing safety measures for shipyards and ports, implementing Data Analytics for security and monitoring, and creating Geo AI models for various applications.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this partnership, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey of innovation and knowledge exchange alongside Andhra Mahila Sabha and Neer Interactive Solutions. The Center for Geo-spatial AI and Digital Twins represents a convergence of academia and industry expertise, offering a platform to invent and innovate in technology for humanity and tackle some of the most pressing challenges in today's world.".

Sharing Delight on occasion, Sri D Chakrapani IAS (Retd.), Chairman - AMS, said, "Arts and Science College Andhra Mahila Sabha, Hyderabad, has entered into a very significant phase of its evolution today by entering into a MoU with IITH and Neer Interactives, for setting up a Geo Spatial Centre to carry out significant work in sensitive areas of India's defence. The Centre being set up at IITH is expected to provide expert knowledge to certain strategic places in shipyards and other sectors. This is also likely to play a vital role for female students in providing employment avenues and entrepreneurial opportunities. This is in tune with Dr Durgabai Desh Mukh's (its legendary founder) vision of skill development of young girls.".

Excited to explore this opportunity, Shri Jai Sankar, Director and CEO Neer Interactive Solutions, said, "The CGDT works with subjects related to defence, forestry, coastal security, and maritime ecosystems. We are very excited to partner with IITH, AMS, towards developing technology and AI-enabled India and preparing the next generation of human capital. We will be working on the issues related to inter, intra and external security arenas using Geospatial AI and Digital Twin Technology.".

Enlisting the merit of this Centre, Prof M V Panduranga Rao, Professor, Department of CSE, IITH, said, "We hope the proposed centre will go a long way in addressing some of the strategic, societal and environmental challenges of our country and the world through Geo-spatial AI and Digital Twin Technology. Excited to be a part of the initiative!".

The MoU was officially signed with the vision of fostering a collaborative environment that harnesses the expertise of all three parties. This centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, development, and application of Geo-spatial AI and Digital Twins across various sectors, including defence, industry, environmental safety, climate change, wildlife, and more.

This partnership underscores the commitment of IITH, AMS, and Neer Interactive Solutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry. The collaborative efforts will lead to valuable research, technology transfer, and developing relevant programs and curricula that address real-world challenges. It also paves the way for faculty and trainers exchange, co-creation of certificate programs, and collaborative projects with governmental and international agencies for social impact.