IKEA announces doorstep deliveries in 62 new markets across the stats of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

IKEA, the world’s leading Swedish omnichannel home furnishings retailer, announces the launch of its ecommerce deliveries to thousands of pin codes across 62 districts in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The expansion comes into play as IKEA continues to see excitement, demand and visits from thousands of customers hailing from nearby cities and towns to shop from the IKEA stores.

These new customer meeting points will offer a full range of over 7,500 well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional and sustainable home furnishing products, along with practical solutions for the home. Customers will be able to search, find and buy their favorite products using the IKEA app, order online via the brand website www.ikea.in or through its “Shop by Phone” assistance service.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India shares, “IKEA has received a lot of customer love and trust over the last five years from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Expanding our reach further in these markets means making IKEA more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel. We see great potential in ecommerce helping us inspire and make our solutions available to the many Indians. We will leverage the distribution capabilities of our existing physical stores in these states to fulfil the demand from online channels. These emerging cities are key hubs for online retail growth, and we are thrilled to bring the IKEA experience to the doorsteps of our many customers in India.”

Customers can easily explore IKEA's app and website, which focuses on creating a better life at home through home-inspiration designs, product feed, ratings, and reviews. They can browse offers and explore New Lower Prices on products along with special discounts upon signing up as an IKEA Family member. Furthermore, customers can also avail services such as kitchen planning, living room planning, interior design services, personal shopper, etc. at the comfort of their homes by visiting the customer service section on the website.

Speaking on the home trends that will help IKEA shape and strengthen its relevance in these markets, Susanne adds, “Indians have a very positive outlook about their homes and see it as an important enabler of physical, emotional, and mental well-being for themselves and everyone around them. Our recent ‘Life at Home’ report highlighted the needs of the Indian homes for better storage solutions and focus on good sleep. We have many solutions for creating a better life at home and now we are ensuring they are accessible and affordable for all.”

Currently, 72% of customer orders in existing markets are fulfilled via Electrical Vehicles. With this expansion, IKEA aims to build further capacities in its supply chain, making it more sustainable.