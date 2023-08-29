Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years

Hyderabad: On August 9, 2018 Sweden-based home furnishings retailer Ikea entered India with its first store launch in Hyderabad. On completion of five years in the city, the retailer held an event on Monday to list its accomplishments.

Since its launch, Ikea Hyderabad has witnessed over 180 million visitations.The number of visitors from July 2022 to August 2023 stands at 30 lakh (3 million), including online. The retailer aims to draw more visitors on weekdays,so as to shift the footfall from weekend, which is around 20,000.

At present, Ikea has five physical stores and online presence in six cities. The company employs 3,000 coworkers in all its markets and 628 exclusively in its 4.8 lakh sft space flagship store in Hyderabad. During the event, the retailer also announced its plan to expand in its existing markets along with entering new cities such as Pune and Chennai.