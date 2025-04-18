IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures

New Delhi: India is poised to become a trusted bridge of global connectivity through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said.

Goyal said during an event here that the IMEC is a powerful endorsement of the leadership and partnership of India and Middle East and East Europe a very forward and visionary concept that has caught the fancy of the world. The minister stated that IMEC is not merely a trade route, but a modern-day Silk Route — a partnership of equals — that fosters synergy, connectivity, and inclusive prosperity.