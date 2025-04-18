  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures

IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India is poised to become a trusted bridge of global connectivity through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Union Minister...

New Delhi: India is poised to become a trusted bridge of global connectivity through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said.

Goyal said during an event here that the IMEC is a powerful endorsement of the leadership and partnership of India and Middle East and East Europe a very forward and visionary concept that has caught the fancy of the world. The minister stated that IMEC is not merely a trade route, but a modern-day Silk Route — a partnership of equals — that fosters synergy, connectivity, and inclusive prosperity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick