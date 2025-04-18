Live
- RCB batters look to rise above PBKS’ spin challenge
- Who’s blocking whom? Politics over cow deaths turns into a blame game
- Squash players Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh in quarterfinals
- Bowlers shine as MI defeat SRH by 4-wkts
- Shooting World Cup: Raiza Dhillon finishes 5th in her maiden final
- Coalition govt provides quality education and placements
- Sebi chief for high governance standards
- Gold price edges up to record Rs 98,170/10gm
- California dragging Trump to court against tariffs
- IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures
IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures
Highlights
New Delhi: India is poised to become a trusted bridge of global connectivity through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Union Minister...
New Delhi: India is poised to become a trusted bridge of global connectivity through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said.
Goyal said during an event here that the IMEC is a powerful endorsement of the leadership and partnership of India and Middle East and East Europe a very forward and visionary concept that has caught the fancy of the world. The minister stated that IMEC is not merely a trade route, but a modern-day Silk Route — a partnership of equals — that fosters synergy, connectivity, and inclusive prosperity.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT