IMFA acquires Tata Steel’s plant for Rs 610 cr
New Delhi: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Tata Steel’s ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs610 crore.

The acquisition adds 99 MVA furnace capacity- 66 MVA operational and 33 MVA under construction - taking IMFA’s total installed capacity beyond 0.5 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement. With this deal, IMFA becomes India’s largest and the world’s sixth-largest ferro-chrome producer.

