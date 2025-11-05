Live
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
- Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow
- Collector stresses on quality meals in Anna Canteens
- 70,000 devotees to celebrate Karthika Pournami at Gudem Gutta
IMFA acquires Tata Steel’s plant for Rs 610 cr
Highlights
New Delhi: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Tata Steel’s ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar,...
New Delhi: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Tata Steel’s ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs610 crore.
The acquisition adds 99 MVA furnace capacity- 66 MVA operational and 33 MVA under construction - taking IMFA’s total installed capacity beyond 0.5 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement. With this deal, IMFA becomes India’s largest and the world’s sixth-largest ferro-chrome producer.
Next Story