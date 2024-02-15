  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

India Inc sees 142 deals worth $6.1 bn in Jan amid positive sentiments

India Inc sees 142 deals worth $6.1 bn in Jan amid positive sentiments
x
Highlights

India Inc saw 142 deals worth $6.1 billion in the month of January, marking a 15 per cent increase in volumes and a 21 per cent increase in values compared to December 2023, a new report showed on Thursday.

New Delhi: India Inc saw 142 deals worth $6.1 billion in the month of January, marking a 15 per cent increase in volumes and a 21 per cent increase in values compared to December 2023, a new report showed on Thursday.

The uptick in the deal activity was witnessed in private equity (PE) and presence of 2 billion-dollar investments worth $3.6 billion.

“While technology sectors, spearheaded by startups and e-commerce, continue to drive PE momentum, the emergence of Krutrim SI Designs (co-founded by Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal) as India's first unicorn sets an early milestone,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat.

“The prevailing positive sentiment suggests a buoyant outlook for deal making in 2024, signalling optimism and strategic evolution in the investment landscape,” Vijetha added.

The Indian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space recorded 41 M&A deals at $1.4 billion, reflecting an 8 per cent increase in deal volume but a significant 64 per cent decline in values compared to December 2023.

The PE space witnessed 101 deals at $4.7 billion, indicating a 17 per cent increase in volumes and a 298 per cent rise in values compared to 2023, the report said.

Start-ups dominated deal volumes, reaching a high of 69 deals worth $253 million, driven by segments such as retail, fintech, enterprise applications, and health tech, the report noted.

Recent Posts

India Inc sees 142 deals worth $6.1 bn in Jan amid positive sentiments

February 15, 2024 4:22 PM

Centre holding industry meet in Hyderabad to speed up coal gasification projects

February 15, 2024 2:22 PM

Indian food services market likely to surpass $100 bn by 2028: Report

February 15, 2024 2:14 PM

Indian websites, applications saw over 5.14 bn cyberattacks in 2023: Report

February 15, 2024 1:50 PM

Market valuations at peak levels indicate overheated conditions, say analysts

February 15, 2024 1:40 PM

RBI Governor calls for global pacts on critical minerals & food security corridors

February 15, 2024 12:58 PM

Nvidia market capitalisation surpasses Alphabet

February 15, 2024 12:50 PM

Japan loses its position as the world's third-largest economy to Germany

February 15, 2024 12:01 PM

Heavy selling by FIIs neutralised by domestic funds buying

February 15, 2024 11:44 AM

BPCL to set up green hydrogen plant in Cochin airport

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X