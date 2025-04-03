Live
India Inc’s deal activity rises to 3-yr high in March qtr
New Delhi: India saw a robust deal-making activity in the first quarter of 2025 (January-March period) -- reaching a three-year high worth $27.5 billion, which is a notable 29.6 per cent increase in value compared to the same quarter last year, a report showed on Wednesday. The number of announced deals also rose by 13.6 per cent year-over-year, making this the busiest quarter since the first quarter of 2023, according to a report by LSEG.
“This growth was driven by robust domestic deal activity, and a surge in private equity-backed acquisitions. Energy and Power accounted for 32 per cent of India’s domestic deals by value,” said Elaine Tan, Senior Manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence.
Significantly, three of the top-five deals this year were in the renewable energy sector, with Indian renewable energy M&A totaling $4.9 billion to date.
India’s M&A activity witnessed growth across diverse sectors, including energy and power, financials, healthcare, technology, materials, and media and entertainment.