India Inc’s top line resilient to global odds

New Delhi: Corporate sales in India rebounded sharply post-pandemic, peaking at 32.5 per cent growth in 2021-22 over the contraction recorded during...
New Delhi: Corporate sales in India rebounded sharply post-pandemic, peaking at 32.5 per cent growth in 2021-22 over the contraction recorded during the pandemic period, before stabilising at 7.2 per cent in 2024-25, according to the latest RBI Bulletin. Net profits rose significantly to Rs7.1 trillion in 2024-25 from Rs2.5 trillion in 2020-21.
Consequently, the net profit margin improved to 10.3 per cent during 2024-25 from 7.2 per cent in 2020-21. Corporates continued to deleverage their balance sheet supported by capitalisation of higher profit, with debt-to-equity ratios improving across firm sizes.
The interest coverage ratio for manufacturing firms improved significantly, reaching 7.7, on an average during the post-Covid period, reflecting robust debt-servicing capacity, according to the RBI’s October Bulletin.