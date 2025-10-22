  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

India Inc’s top line resilient to global odds

India Inc’s top line resilient to global odds
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Corporate sales in India rebounded sharply post-pandemic, peaking at 32.5 per cent growth in 2021-22 over the contraction recorded during...

New Delhi: Corporate sales in India rebounded sharply post-pandemic, peaking at 32.5 per cent growth in 2021-22 over the contraction recorded during the pandemic period, before stabilising at 7.2 per cent in 2024-25, according to the latest RBI Bulletin. Net profits rose significantly to Rs7.1 trillion in 2024-25 from Rs2.5 trillion in 2020-21.

Consequently, the net profit margin improved to 10.3 per cent during 2024-25 from 7.2 per cent in 2020-21. Corporates continued to deleverage their balance sheet supported by capitalisation of higher profit, with debt-to-equity ratios improving across firm sizes.

The interest coverage ratio for manufacturing firms improved significantly, reaching 7.7, on an average during the post-Covid period, reflecting robust debt-servicing capacity, according to the RBI’s October Bulletin.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick