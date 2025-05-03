India-made iPhones to have larger pie in US sales: Cook

New Delhi: Apple will source the majority of the iPhone sold in the US from India in the June quarter while China will produce the vast majority of the devices for other markets amid uncertainty over tax tariffs, a top official said on Friday.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company made quarterly records in several countries, including India. The company, however, recorded the seventh straight quarter of sales decline in China where it produced the largest volume of iPhones.

“For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin, and Vietnam to be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products also sold in the US. China would continue to be the country of origin for the vast majority of total product sales outside the US,” Cook said. According to an analysis by S&P Global, Apple’s iPhone sales in the US were 75.9 million units in 2024, with exports in March from India equivalent to 3.1 million units in March, suggesting a need to double shipments either through new capacity or redirecting shipments bound for the domestic market.