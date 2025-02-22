India markets to see 1,000 IPOs in 2 yrs

Bengaluru: Amid rising consumption and strong GDP growth, Indian markets are likely to witness approximately 1,000 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the next two years across various sectors, a report showed on Friday.

The IPO market is set for a dynamic year in 2025. This influx of public offerings reflects the strong growth in India’s capital markets and offers exciting investment opportunities.Rising consumption and broader economic growth will keep the IPO market buzzing, said the report by Niveshaay Investment Advisors, a smallcase manager.

The excitement around IPOs often attracts both institutional and retail investors, looking to capitalise on potential early-stage gains.However, the valuation at which an IPO is priced plays a crucial role in determining its post-listing performance. While some IPOs generate substantial listing gains, others struggle to sustain their issue price.

During bullish market cycles, companies tend to command higher valuations, often leading to stretched pricing. In contrast, during bearish phases, IPOs may be priced conservatively, creating better entry opportunities, said the report. Given the profound impact of liquidity on market dynamics, investors must carefully assess liquidity risks when navigating large IPO events.A well-thought-out allocation strategy ensures that capital is efficiently deployed, balancing participation in new opportunities while mitigating potential disruptions in the secondary market, said the report. According to Arvind Kothari, smallcase manger and founder of Niveshaay, studies have highlighted that over 70 per cent of Indian IPOs tend to be underpriced initially, delivering positive short-term returns.“However, these returns often do not sustain in the long run, especially when benchmarked against broader market indices.