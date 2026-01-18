India offers Rs 45-L cr investment potential in power sector: Official

Indiahas the investment potential of half a trillion dollar (Rs45 lakh crore) in the power sector, including generation, transmission, and storage, in the next seven years, a senior official said.

Speaking ahead of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said power transmission network in the country will soon touch 5 lakh circuit kilometer (ckm) mark as it has already achieved 4.97 lakh ckm. “India is a high growth market. We estimate an investment potential of about half a trillion dollar over the next seven years in electricity generation, transmission, energy storage and distribution,” he said. The Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, will be held from March 19-22, 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, as per a statement. A formal announcement to this effect was made by Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal in New Delhi. The Minister also unveiled Brochure and Teaser Film for the Summit. Lal said India needs to focus on new technology in the power sector. India has successfully met 250 GW peak demand in 2024, he said, adding, “We are bringing Electricity Amendment Bill 2026.”