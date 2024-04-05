Live
- Commercial priorities rule, District Officials quick to resolve water problems quickly
- IPL 2024: Bowlers help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Chennai Super Kings to 165/5
- Five arrested for raping minor girl student in Bengal's Asansol
- RBI imposes monetary penalty on IDFC First Bank for non-compliance with directions
- Congress manifesto roadmap to ensure justice to all: Hooda
- Mizoram CM reiterates his ZPM will not ally with NDA or INDIA bloc
- Congress manifesto boasts about Nyay and guarantees but is it bereft of clear vision?
- Akali Dal alone can bring Punjab back on road to development: Sukhbir Badal
- Prakash Javadekar accuses CPI-M, Congress of instilling fear in the minds of voters in Kerala
- PM Modi to hold roadshow in Jabalpur on April 7
Just In
India okays export of essential goods to help Maldives despite soured ties
India on Friday allowed limited exports of essential goods including sugar, wheat, rice, onions and eggs to the Maldives as a goodwill gesture amid soured ties with the neighbouring country which has suddenly shown a marked tilt towards China under its new government.
New Delhi: India on Friday allowed limited exports of essential goods including sugar, wheat, rice, onions and eggs to the Maldives as a goodwill gesture amid soured ties with the neighbouring country which has suddenly shown a marked tilt towards China under its new government.
India had imposed restrictions on the export of these food products in order to control domestic inflation. However, it has kept a window open for limited exports of these goods to help friendly countries in dire need.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification provides for the export of 124,218 metric tons of rice, 109,162 tons of wheat flour, 64,494 tons of sugar, 21,513 metric tons of potatoes, 35,749 tons of onions, and 427.5 million eggs to the Maldives.
Apart from it, India has also allowed exports of 1 million tons each of stone aggregate and river sand used as construction material.
The notification says that the export of these items to Maldives will be exempted from any existing or future restriction or prohibition during 2024-25.
The Maldives, which has had close diplomatic relations with India over the years, has been trying to distance itself from India and moving closer to China after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power in October.
However, the Muizzu government has recently also tried to seek concessions on loan repayments from India, which reflects the Indian Ocean archipelago’s dependence on its larger neighbour.