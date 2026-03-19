India outpaces US in digital investment

India has emerged as the most digitally aggressive market globally, with 71 per cent of companies willing to invest significantly in digital technologies, according to a report by MHP in collaboration with LMU Munich.

The report places India among the top three countries in Industry 4.0 adoption, underlining its rapid shift towards software-driven transformation. Globally, companies expect widespread disruption from digitalisation over the next decade, with 31 per cent anticipating fundamental industry change and 51 per cent calling it likely.

India stands out in this transition. About 44 per cent of respondents said software-driven approaches are already reshaping their industries, far higher than 17 per cent in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

The gap reflects India’s strong ‘software-first’ mindset and faster adoption of digital technologies, signalling higher readiness for structural change. The report noted that Indian firms show greater intent to invest in new technologies compared to global peers.

India’s 71 per cent willingness to invest surpasses Mexico (65 per cent) and the United States (59 per cent), while the DACH region lags at just 29 per cent.

Christina S. Reich of FOM University said Europe’s lower investment appetite is tied to a focus on efficiency and cost optimisation, which can limit innovation.

Emerging markets such as India, China and Mexico are pursuing differentiated strategies, with India focusing on quality improvement and global market expansion. The report also highlighted faster and more integrated adoption of digital production technologies in Asian markets and the US compared to Europe.