India-Pak standoff dents 11% of domestic air traffic

New Delhi: As tensions flare up between India and Pakistan, at least 11 per cent of the daily domestic air traffic has been affected following the shutdown of 24 airports in the country, data showed on Friday. According to industry data, average daily domestic flights dropped from 3,265 in April to 2,907 (as of May 8).

Nearly 670 airline routes will be affected over May 9-10. This includes 334 incoming and 336 outgoing flights across the 24 airports that have been shut, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Airports in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu and Leh account for the most affected routes. Other impacted airports include Patiala, Bhuntar, Pathankot, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Mundra, Keshod and Rajkot.

As per industry data, arrivals are also delayed across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Departures from these airports face higher disruption, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi remained open and operational on Friday.

“Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airlines for the latest updates,” said the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) in a post on X.

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience,” DIAL added.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which is facing up to 500 flight cancellations, said in an X post “Your safety is paramount and we are here to help you travel with ease”.

The grounding of civil flights is impacting connectivity in northern and western India, and travellers have been urged to check with airlines before heading to the airport. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has advised all airlines and airports in the country to strengthen security measures. “Due to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security regarding enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across the country are encouraged to allow extra time for check-in and boarding.