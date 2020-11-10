India PC market ships record 3.4mn units in Q3

New Delhi: As the demand for e-learning and remote working remained strong, the Indian traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations) delivered a strong quarter with 9.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth shipping 3.4 million units in the September period, a new IDC report said on Tuesday.

The July-September quarter is the biggest PC quarter in the last seven years in India.Although the commercial segment had very few government and education projects, the consumer segment recorded its biggest quarter ever with 2 million shipments, growing 41.7 per cent (YoY) and 167.2 per cent from the previous quarter.

HP Inc retained the top position in the overall PC market with a share of 28.2 per cent.The company recorded a strong quarter in both consumer and commercial segments with a 16.6 per cent increase in shipments when compared to the same time a year ago.