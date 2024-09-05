India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs

New Delhi: India will need 10-20 chip manufacturing plants over the next 10 years, Semicon India organiser Semi President and CEO Ajit Manocha said on Wednesday. Manocha said that huge interest is developing in the semiconductor ecosystem, especially in Taiwan after the success of Foxconn and Wistron in India.



“I think we will need probably in the next 10 years… maybe 10-20 fabs in India.

This is a rough estimate,” Manocha said. Semi will organise the first global conference on semiconductor ecosystem, Semicon India 2024 from September 11-13 in Noida.

Manocha has over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Earlier, he served as the CEO of chip manufacturing company Global Foundries between 2011 and 2014, and as executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer at NXP Semiconductors.