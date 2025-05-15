India set to be global leader in 6G by 2030: Minister

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday emphasised the groundbreaking potential of 6G technology, describing it as ‘100 times more powerful’ than its predecessor 5G. Speaking to IANS on the sideline of ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ here, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development and Communications, outlined the immense capabilities of 6G, which will offer much faster speeds, lower latency and a complete transformation of connectivity.

The minister acknowledged the challenges related to 5G, such as high data usage and limited available spectrum, but assured that these hurdles are part of the inherent nature of evolving technology.

“5G has been hugely successful, and 6G will be a completely different network, 100 times more powerful, with latency reduced to sub-milliseconds,” he told IANS.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s vision, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023, to make India a global leader in 6G by 2030.

The minister stressed that 6G will be a game-changer, with built-in AI that will revolutionise industries and everyday life