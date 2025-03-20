India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid

New Delhi : India is all set to welcome its own web browser, taking another big step toward building an indigenous internet ecosystem, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT on Thursday.

Vaishnaw made the announcement while awarding the winners of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC).

The top prize in the competition was won by Zoho Corporation, a software company founded by Sridhar Vembu.

The government had organised the challenge to encourage the development of an indigenous web browser.

Vaishnaw highlighted the government’s vision of making India a "product nation" rather than just a service provider in the tech space.

“Earlier, product development was mostly limited to government institutions, but now, a more inclusive model is being adopted,” he said.

He emphasised the need to speed up the journey from innovation to large-scale production, ensuring that indigenous solutions are widely adopted.

The minister also encouraged startups and industries to focus on developing secure and scalable technologies to make India more self-reliant in the digital world.

“Talent from all sectors must unite to drive progress across industries’’, said Vaishnaw.

Having an indigenous web browser will provide several benefits, including better data security and compliance with India's Data Protection Act.

It will ensure that user data remains within the country, strengthening India’s digital sovereignty, according to the official statement.

Additionally, the browser will be designed to work seamlessly across various platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android, offering a secure and smooth user experience.

Vaishnaw also stressed the importance of transforming India into a product-driven nation. He acknowledged that the service sector remains crucial for the economy but emphasised that India must now focus on building and exporting its own technology products.

“The launch of an indigenous web browser is a significant step in this direction, marking progress in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the digital space,” the minister stated.

With its own certificate trust store and features such as digital signing, parental controls, and Web3 support, the browser aims to set new standards for secure online interactions in India.