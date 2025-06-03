India to see 7.29 mn green jobs by FY28

Mumbai: India’s green economy is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a value of $1 trillion by 2030, and a staggering $15 trillion by 2070, a new report said on Monday.

With this massive growth, India is also set to create a huge number of green jobs -- around 7.29 million by the financial year 2027-28 and 35 million by the year 2047, according to a NLB Services report. NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said: "In the past 4–5 years, we've seen green jobs evolve from niche roles to mainstream opportunities across renewable energy, EVs, and sustainable infrastructure. What's changed pragmatically is the skillsets."

“Today’s green workforce needs both sustainability know-how and digital fluency, and the increased integration of AI, IoT, blockchain, GIS, and data-driven tools are laying the foundation for progressive, new-age green careers,” Alug mentioned.

As the green sector expands, industries are not just investing in green technology and renewable energy, but also focusing on building a skilled workforce to meet the rising demand.

This shift is driving companies to change their hiring strategies. Rather than relying only on traditional degrees, employers are now giving more importance to practical green skills and hands-on experience. Many companies are also working closely with colleges and universities to equip young people with sustainability-related skills, while also investing in inclusive hiring and re-skilling programmes, the report stated.