India, UK inching closer to BTA

London: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with members of the Indian business delegation and other top industry leaders in the UK, and discussed avenues for greater collaboration for mutual prosperity. The Commerce Minister is on a five-day visit to London, Oslo and Brussels this week, for strengthening India’s trade and investment relations with the UK, Norway and the European Union.

“Interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity,” Goyal posted on X social media platform. He also met Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, and his team to explore global trends in the gems and jewellery sector. “We discussed India’s opportunities, sustainable practices, and growth prospects for the diamond industry,” said the minister.