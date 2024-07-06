Live
India will be a developed nation by 2047: NK Singh
Mumbai: India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, but it needs to sustain its growth trajectory for the next two decades, leading economist and policymaker NK Singh has said.
Addressing an event while being conferred the prestigious Honorary Fellowship at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Singh further said that he felt honoured to be in the ranks of Indians like Nobel Prize-winning Professor Amartya Sen and former President KR Narayanan. The university said the honour recognises Singh’s long-standing and committed relationship with LSE and his efforts in facilitating relations with India as co-chair of LSE’s India Advisory Board.
“In the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he and all the Union Ministers are committed to the vision of a developed India of 2047. India needs to maintain this pace of growth for the next decades,” Singh added.