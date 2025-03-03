India willing to share learnings in its journey towards ‘Circular Economy': PM Modi

Jaipur : India strongly advocates the P3 (Pro Planet People) approach and has always been more than willing to share it experiences and learnings with the world in its journey towards ‘Circular Economy,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

PM Modi shared a specially written message with delegates of the three-day, ‘12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia’ which began here. The inaugural session was attended by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, among other dignitaries.

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) and ‘Circular Economy’ principles in ensuring sustainable urban development and resource efficiency.

The PM highlighted India’s leadership in global sustainability efforts, including 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) and the ‘Panchamrit Goals’ announced at COP26, reinforcing India’s commitment to a net-zero future.

During his address, Manohar Lal highlighted Jaipur as an ideal venue due to its deep-rooted traditions in sustainability, such as rainwater harvesting and handicrafts made from recycled materials.

Taking forward PM Modi’s vision, he announced the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), a multi-nation alliance for city-to-city collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and private sector partnerships.

“We propose that a working group of member nations be formed after this forum to finalise the coalition’s structure and operational framework,” said the Union Minister.

The forum will act as a catalyst for resource efficiency and a low-carbon economy, strengthening collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders and researchers to build a sustainable future.

“Circular Economy is not just an environmental responsibility but an economic necessity”, said Manohar Lal.

The Minister also spoke about India’s focus on bio-CNG, plastic waste management and e-waste recycling, reaffirming the government’s resolve to create a low-carbon, resource-efficient society.

Manohar Lal announced that the forum will adopt the Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034), a non-political, non-binding commitment that will guide the next decade of efforts towards resource efficiency and sustainable urban growth.