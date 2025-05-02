IndiaAI Mission, Intel India tie up to advance AI capabilities and skilling

New Delhi: The India AI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Friday announced a collaboration with Intel India to advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and skilling.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between organisations aims to empower youth, professionals, startups, and public sector leaders to harness the potential of AI. It also underscores the shared vision of both organisations to advance AI readiness, enable the AI startup ecosystem, and strengthen AI-led governance in India.

"The IndiaAI Mission aims to establish India as a global leader in AI by promoting inclusive innovation, ensuring the development of responsible AI, and enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery. The collaboration with Intel India is helping set up a data lab to train youth in data science and AI,” said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, CEO, of IndiaAI Mission.

“Our partnership with Intel for YuvaAI has helped train thousands of students in the basics of AI. We look forward to working with Intel to get the best of their global technical experts in contributing to India AI Mission,” he added.

The collaboration will focus on key programmes including YuvaAI empowers (for school students); StartupAI (for startups); and IndiaAI Dialogues (for public sector leaders and policy practitioners). It will also enable Bhashini to scale to remote classrooms across India on AI.

"This strategic collaboration between Intel India and the IndiaAI Mission marks a significant milestone in developing a robust AI ecosystem across the country. By equipping students, startups, and public sector leaders with cutting-edge AI skills and frugal innovation tools, we aim to accelerate innovation, break down barriers, and generate positive societal impact,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

This collaborative initiative reaffirms Intel’s commitment to accelerating AI adoption in India and nurturing a future-ready AI ecosystem.