Indian Americans rank high in US earnings

New Delhi: Indian-American households have emerged as the highest earners among major ethnic groups in the United States, with a median annual income of about $151,200, according to a report citing Pew Research Center findings. This is significantly higher than the overall US median household income of around $83,700.

The report noted that Indian-American households earn roughly $67,000 more annually, nearly 80 per cent higher than the typical American household. Despite accounting for only about 1.4 per cent of the US population, or roughly 4.8 million people, Indian Americans have a disproportionately large economic footprint.

Their strong earnings are largely attributed to high participation in professional, technical, and specialised sectors such as technology, healthcare, and finance. Even among other high-earning Asian communities, Indian Americans continue to lead.

Taiwanese-American households rank second, with a median income of about $133,300, around 13–14 per cent lower than Indian-American households. The median income for Asian-American households overall stands at approximately $105,600.

The report also highlighted the community’s contribution to public finances, noting that Indian-American households collectively account for around 6 per cent of US tax revenues, reflecting their concentration in higher income brackets.

Recently, Elon Musk acknowledged the role of Indian-origin professionals in driving innovation in the US, stating that global talent helps address skill shortages in critical industries.

Meanwhile, India and the United States continue discussions toward a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.