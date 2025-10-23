  • Menu
Indian auto sector clocks 30 deals worth $4.6-bn

New Delhi: India’s automotive sector recorded 30 transactions valued at $4.6 billion in September quarter, its strongest in over a year, boosted by Tata Motors’ $3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco SPA, Grant Thornton Bharat said on Wednesday.

Excluding the Tata Motors-Iveco deal, values dipped 36 per cent over the June quarter, signalling that large strategic bets continue to define overall deal momentum, as per Grant Thornton Bharat Q3/2025 Automotive Dealtracker. While deal volumes remained consistent with the previous quarter, values surged sharply, largely driven by Tata Motors’ $3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco SPA, marking one of India’s largest outbound automotive transactions to date, it added.

“The quarter’s strong M&A and PE activity reflects India’s growing global ambition in commercial mobility and a clear shift toward scalable, tech-enabled platforms,” Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Automotive Industry Leader, Saket Mehra said.

