  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Indian economy likely to grow 7 pc in 2024-25

Indian economy likely to grow 7 pc in 2024-25
x
Highlights

Davos: Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, said on Wednesday. He...

Davos: Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, said on Wednesday. He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.

He said that amidst a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability. "Chances of soft landing have improved and markets have reacted positively. However, geopolitical risks and climate risks remain matters of concern," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X