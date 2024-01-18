Live
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
- Vijayawada: Liquor worth Rs 26 lakh bottles seized
- Tension prevails in Gudivada with YSRCP and TDP programs in NTR's death anniversary
Just In
Indian economy likely to grow 7 pc in 2024-25
Highlights
Davos: Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, said on Wednesday. He...
Davos: Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, said on Wednesday. He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.
He said that amidst a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability. "Chances of soft landing have improved and markets have reacted positively. However, geopolitical risks and climate risks remain matters of concern," he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS