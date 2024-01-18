Indian economy likely to grow 7 pc in 2024-25

Davos: Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, said on Wednesday. He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.

He said that amidst a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability. "Chances of soft landing have improved and markets have reacted positively. However, geopolitical risks and climate risks remain matters of concern," he said.

