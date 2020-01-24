Indian philanthropists set up a body, ICC, to combat climate change

At a time when the global business leaders are debating on the ways to deal with climate-change risks at the 50th session of the World Economic Forum, Davos, top Indian philanthropists have launched India Climate Collaborative (ICC).

The India Climate Collaborative is a first-of-its-kind, India-focused collaborative that seeks to direct funding and visibility towards climate action in India.

Industry leaders such as @RNTata2000, @anandmahindra, Rohini Nilekani, Nadir Godrej, Aditi and Rishad Premji, Vidya Shah and Hemendra Kothari have come together for the first time to act on the #Indian #ClimateCrisis. Learn more about the ICC: https://t.co/qWV1HwGwij — India Climate Collaborative (@IndiaClimCollab) January 22, 2020

ICC aims at connecting and strengthening the Indian climate community. It seeks to build a climate narrative and drive solutions that will ensure both the natural world and people thrive.

Business leaders like Ratan N Tata, Anand Mahindra, Rohini Nilkeni, Nadir Godrej, Aditi and Rishad Premji, Vidya Shah and Hemendra Kothari have announced a partnership to minimise the climate change impact.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata in his tweet said, "The idea is not to test the limits of our planet and find out how much more damage it can take, but to come together and begin restoration and reversal. We owe it to every generation that comes after. @IndiaClimColla."

Tata in a statement said, our collective leadership through the ICC will indicate to the world that Indian philanthropy is ready to be a leader in climate action.

The idea is not to test the limits of our planet and find out how much more damage it can take, but to come together and begin restoration and reversal. We owe it to every generation that comes after. @IndiaClimCollab pic.twitter.com/7BKKWPjvCw — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) January 23, 2020

The ICC seeks to build a collaborative platform for diverse voices, innovative solutions, and collective investments without quantifying the money which the corporates are pooling together for the platform.

Besides, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was quoted saying, "It is clear that the world cannot continue to pursue a business-as-usual approach and nobody can solve the problem on their own. Business, government, and philanthropy must collaborate within and among themselves to drive results quickly and at scale." He added, "Together we will find solutions that will make climate action effective and impactful."

Others who have joined the initiative include Swades Foundation, Climate Collective Foundation, SELCO, Mongabay-India, Indian Development Review (IDR), Sanctuary Asia Foundation, People's Archive for Rural India (PARI) and the Foundation for Ecological Security (FES).

Shloka Nath, who leads the sustainability portfolio at Tata Trusts, has been appointed the Executive Director of the India Climate Collaborative.