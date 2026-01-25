Indian single-malt Kadamba wins top global whisky honour in the US

India’s growing presence on the global whisky map received a major boost as Kadamba Indian single-malt whisky was named “Best World Whisky” at the prestigious John Barleycorn Awards USA, one of the most respected platforms recognising excellence in the global spirits industry.

Kadamba, billed as the world’s first Champagne barrel-finished Indian single-malt, is part of the luxury spirits portfolio of the Cheers Group, valued at around Rs1,000 crore. The award underscores both the brand’s craftsmanship and India’s rising stature in premium whisky production.

The John Barleycorn Awards jury recognised Kadamba for its distinctive profile and innovative production techniques, including the group’s proprietary humidity ageing process, which is designed to enhance flavour development under tropical conditions -setting it apart from traditional whisky ageing methods.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashwin Balivada, CEO of Cheers Group, said the recognition reflected the quality and craftsmanship behind the whisky. He added that the award reinforced the group’s commitment to producing world-class Indian single-malts for global markets.

Kadamba Champagne Barrel Finished Single-Malt is produced at Imperial Distillers, located near the historic Kadamba region of Goa, associated with the Kadamba dynasty that ruled the region for over three centuries. The whisky is aged for four years in charred American oak barrels, followed by secondary maturation in Champagne barrels, which contributes to its amber hue, aroma and layered flavour profile.

The awards jury described the whisky as “silky and refined,” noting tasting notes of dark caramel, buttery vanilla, hints of brioche and brown butter, and a finish that leans towards fudge.

Dr Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers Group, said the global recognition had set a new benchmark for the Indian spirits industry. He noted that the award not only strengthened the brand’s international reputation but also highlighted India’s growing capability to deliver innovation and premium quality in the world whisky segment.