Indian startups raised nearly $176 million across 16 deals in July 1st week

The Indian startup ecosystem raised nearly $176 million in funding across 16 deals in the first week of this month.

New Delhi: The Indian startup ecosystem raised nearly $176 million in funding across 16 deals in the first week of this month.

In the biggest funding round, fashion e-commerce platform Purplle secured $120 million led by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Agri-tech startup Arya.ag also announced to raise $29 million led by impact investment firm Blue Earth Capital.

Video telematics startup Cautio also announced a pre-seed raise of Rs 6.5 crore led by Antler, 8i Ventures and AU Small Finance Bank.

Homegrown startups have raised nearly $7 billion in funding during the first half (H1) of 2024, more than the $5.92 billion raised in H1 2023.

Also, the fintech ecosystem achieved a significant milestone in the first half of this year by ranking among the top three funded globally, alongside the US and the UK.


