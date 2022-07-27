Indians lead immigrants in creating unicorns in US

New Delhi: Indians lead immigrants in the US who founded more than half of America's startups valued at $1 billion or higher (unicorns), and four out of 10 immigrants who have founded multiple billion-dollar enterprises are from India, a new report has revealed.

A report by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) said that Indians founded 66 companies with a valuation of over $1 billion.

Four of them - Mohit Aron (Nutanix and Cohesity), Ashutosh Garg (Bloomreach and Eightfold.ai), Ajeet Singh (Nutanix and ThoughtSpot) and Jyoti Bansal (AppDynamics and Harness) - are among those who founded multiple billion-dollar enterprises in the US."Immigrant entrepreneurs in US billion-dollar startups come from diverse backgrounds, hailing from 57 countries. India, with 66 companies, is the leading country of origin for the immigrant founders of US billion-dollar companies," the report said late on Tuesday.

Immigrants from Israel founded the second-most billion-dollar companies with 54, followed by the UK (27), Canada (22) and China (21). "Immigrants have started more than half (319 of 582, or 55 per cent) of America's startup companies valued at $1 billion or more," according to the report.