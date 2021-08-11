Indians now believe in products 'Made in India': PM

Exhibiting India's manufacturing potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Indians today have faith in products that are 'Made in India'.

Speaking at the CII annual conclave, Modi said that faster progress in the country and changing mindsets have enabled greater confidence of Indians in products that are manufactured in the country.



According to the Prime Minister, several steps taken by the Central government have led to record FDI inflows in India.



"We're also creating new records in FPI and our forex reserve is at an all-time high," Modi said.



Besides, the Prime Minister said that startups are also showing more self-confidence now.



"Several unicorns are becoming the image of the nation... 7-8 years ago, India might have had just 3-4 unicorns. Today, there are nearly 60 unicorns in India. Out of these 60, 21 have been developed in the last few months," Modi said.



A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion.

